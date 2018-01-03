Sharon Boys edge Grove City in overtime



GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon edged Grove City 48-46 in overtime Wednesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The Tigers were led by Elite Williams who finished with 14 points. Ethan Porterfield added 12 points for Sharon, while Tristan Ballard also reached double-figures with 11 in the victory.

Grove City placed two players in double-figures. The Eagles were led by Logan Lutz who scored a game-high 15 points. Brayden Martin tallied 13 points, while Marcos Cintron chipped in with 9 in the setback.

With the win, Sharon improves to 8-2 on the season. Grove City drops to 7-1 on the campaign.