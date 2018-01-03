Trumbull County indictments: January 3, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on January 3, 2018:

Anthony Bruce Durso: Possession of heroin and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Daymond Phillip Stoffer: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Dale M. Anderson, Jr.: Burglary and breaking and entering

James Washington: Complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications

Margaret Gratz-Reynolds: Aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Brandon R. Ferrier: Two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of receiving stolen property

Valentino Thomas, Jr.: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Jay David Walters: Felonious assault, assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest

Deon J. Rogers: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest

Franky J. Munoz: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Michael W. Gasaway: Having weapons while under disability

Kristen C. Kihn: Possession of cocaine

Andrew L. Cunningham: Tampering with evidence

Spencer Daniel Morrell: Attempted breaking and entering and carrying a concealed weapon

Eugene E. Lockney, III: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Roger Bispeck: Felonious assault

Brandon C. McDowell: Aggravated possession of drugs

Shamar J. Robbins: Aggravated robbery and kidnapping with firearm specifications

Andre T. Lanier: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Michael Scott Houser: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault and impersonating a peace officer

David Edward Mack, Jr.: Receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Angelo Vincent Ficke: Attempted breaking and entering and carrying a concealed weapon

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.