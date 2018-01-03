Ursuline faces Mooney to open HS Hoops Game of the Week season

Devon Keevey scored 32 in Ursuline's loss to JFK on Tuesday.

High School Basketball Game of the Week Cardinal Mooney vs. Ursuline

2017-18 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Friday, January 5, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV
Cardinal Mooney (0-6) at Ursuline (1-8)
*Also live stream on WKBN.com; Tape Delay replay on MyYTV (January 6 at 9 am)

Last Five Meetings
Mar. 3, 2017 – Ursuline, 39-37 (Sect. Final)
Feb. 3, 2017 – Ursuline, 80-52
Jan. 6, 2017 – Ursuline, 40-25
Feb. 5, 2016 – Ursuline, 51-41
Jan. 8, 2016 – Ursuline, 67-58

Last Meeting
Ursuline’s Trace Leonard hit a crucial three-pointer with 2:04 left to go to give the Irish a 34-31 lead. Mooney came back to tie the game with less than six minutes remaining following Pat Pelini’s three free throws. However, Dakota Hobbs made both of his free throw attempts with just a second to go to send the #2 seeded Ursuline Irish to the Boardman District round, 39-37. The Irish have now won each of their last five meetings against the rival-Cardinals.

Team Profiles
Mooney
Scoring Offense: 52.8
Scoring Defense: 59.8
…The Cardinals’ record may indicate that they’ve failed to register a victory; however, they’ve been close – very close. Mooney has lost a pair of overtime contests and have seen five of their six matchups decided by 8-points or less. On Saturday, Mooney dropped an overtime decision at Lake Center Christian (64-58). Pete Haas scored 25 while Anthony Fire added 18. Haas has averaged 17 points in his last four games.

Ursuline
Scoring Offense: 46.4
Scoring Defense: 60.9
…Within the last week – Ursuline has fallen to Howland in overtime (50-43), defeated Propel (80-43) and lost a hard fought game to Warren JFK (82-75). During that three-game stretch, Devon Keevey has scored a total of 69 points – which is good for a 23 point average. Keevey is coming off of his season-high 32 points in the 7-point loss to JFK.

Upcoming Schedule
Mooney
Jan. 9 – Warren JFK
Jan. 12 – at Harding
Jan. 13 – Valley Christian

Ursuline
Jan. 12 – at South Range
Jan. 16 – Canton Central Catholic
Jan. 19 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

