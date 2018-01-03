Wrestling takes Center Court at Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastwood Mall played host to the first “Mats at the Mall” event Wednesday night at Center Court.

It’s a wrestling event that featured both Canfield and Howland. Competitors ranged from middle school all the way to the high school varsity ranks. And with storefronts and kiosks surrounding the mat it’s a unique atmosphere for a wrestling meet.

“As a wrestler, when you go out onto the mat, it doesn’t matter if you’re on top of a building or surrounded by Victoria Secret, it’s all the same. You’re out there to battle your opponent,” Howland High School Assistant Prinicipal Michael Pollifrone said.

Joe Bell of the Cafaro Corporation says that the idea came from other malls in the country who host similar events.

“It’s a little different. Most people don’t expect to see a wrestling match in Center Court of the Mall,” said Bell. “But, hey, it has a lot of fans in this area. You can see just by looking around a lot of people came out to watch their youngsters compete. And other people might be enjoying it as well.”

Mats at the Mall will return to the Eastwood Mall Center Court on Wednesday February 7th when Austintown Fitch battles Ravenna Southeast at 5PM.