Youngstown police link robbery suspects to more crimes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say they’ve connected two suspects to another armed robbery on the south side of the city.

Police originally charged 31-year-old Anthony Johnson and 34-year-old Robert Sellars with robbing the Family Dollar store on Market Street Monday night.

After an interview Tuesday, detectives charged both men with robbing the Subway on Midlothian Boulevard on Dec. 28.

According to the police report, an SUV similar to the one used in the Subway robbery was also used in the Family Dollar robbery.

Both Johnson and Sellars were booked on two charges of aggravated robbery. Johnson faces an additional charge of driving under suspension.