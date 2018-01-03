Youngstown police link robbery suspects to more crimes

Police originally charged 31-year-old Anthony Johnson and 34-year-old Robert Sellars with robbing the Family Dollar store on Market Street Monday night

By Published: Updated:
Anthony Johnson and Robert Sellars, charged with armed robbery in Youngstown, Ohio.
L: Anthony Johnson, R:Robert Sellars

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say they’ve connected two suspects to another armed robbery on the south side of the city.

Police originally charged 31-year-old Anthony Johnson and 34-year-old Robert Sellars with robbing the Family Dollar store on Market Street Monday night.

After an interview Tuesday, detectives charged both men with robbing the Subway on Midlothian Boulevard on Dec. 28.

According to the police report, an SUV similar to the one used in the Subway robbery was also used in the Family Dollar robbery.

Both Johnson and Sellars were booked on two charges of aggravated robbery. Johnson faces an additional charge of driving under suspension.

.

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s