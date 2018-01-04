2017 tax filing: What’s different and what stays the same



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we flip the calendar to a new year, many will begin preparing to file 2017 taxes.

One local business has been doing it for 10 years and just expanded operations in Boardman.

The staff at Tax 29 cut the ribbon Thursday at its new office on Boardman-Poland Road.

Owner Andrew Reigstad says they prepared 8,000 returns last year.

Reigstad says those who may have concerns about the recent tax bill that passed don’t have much to worry about this year.

“The big changes are coming up the following year, where there is going to be dramatic changes to the standard deductions and to the way people take deductions, even some credits,” Reigstad said. “It is going to be much different in 2018. 2017 is going to be very similar.”

Reigstad also says it’s important to make sure you have all your tax forms before filing, including the 1095-A form if you buy individual insurance through a health insurance marketplace.