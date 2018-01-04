Allegiant makes last flight at Youngstown airport

Allegiant Airlines is scheduled to make its last flight Thursday out of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

By Published: Updated:
allegiant plane generic

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Allegiant Airlines is scheduled to make its last flight Thursday out of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The flight to St. Petersburg, Florida is scheduled to take off at 5:37 p.m.

Allegiant announced last year that after ten years of serving the area, the airline was halting operations out of the airport because of low demand.

Other operators have expressed interest in bringing another carrier to the airport, targeting business travelers rather than leisure.

A public forum was held recently in Vienna to gauge the needs of local travelers.

One option was a proposal being considered from Southern Airways, which would provide service to the Baltimore, Washington, D.C. metro area. Travelers here weren’t interested in that, however.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s