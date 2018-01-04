Austintown man accused of assaulting Mercy Health employee, officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is facing charges after police say he pushed a Mercy Health employee.

Police said 56-year-old Lloyd Greenwalt was struggling with staff members at the Youngstown hospital when they arrived on Wednesday. He had pushed an employee so hard that she hit her head off of a counter in the Emergency Room’s triage area, according to a Mercy Health Police report.

According to the report, Greenwalt then punched an officer in the face and continued to resist arrest.

An officer hit Greenwalt with a taser twice to get him to comply with orders.

Police said Greenwalt then threatened to come back to the hospital and “start killing people.”

He’s charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to court records. A hearing on the charges is scheduled on Friday.

