Austintown man accused of assaulting Mercy Health employee, officer

Lloyd Greenwalt, 56, is charged with assault and resisting arrest

By Published: Updated:
Lloyd Greenwalt, charged with felonious assault and resisting arrest at Humility of Mary Health Partners.
AUSTINTOWN: Arrested Jan. 3 - Lloyd Greenwalt, 56, charged with assault and resisting arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man is facing charges after police say he pushed a Mercy Health employee.

Police said 56-year-old Lloyd Greenwalt was struggling with staff members at the Youngstown hospital when they arrived on Wednesday. He had pushed an employee so hard that she hit her head off of a counter in the Emergency Room’s triage area, according to a Mercy Health Police report.

According to the report, Greenwalt then punched an officer in the face and continued to resist arrest.

An officer hit Greenwalt with a taser twice to get him to comply with orders.

Police said Greenwalt then threatened to come back to the hospital and “start killing people.”

He’s charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to court records. A hearing on the charges is scheduled on Friday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s