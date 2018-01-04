Cash leads YSU Women past UIC

The win is the Penguins' fourth in the last five games

The YSU Women's Basketball Team topped UIC 76-63 Thursday night at Beeghly Center. 

Lordstown graduate Sarah Cash led YSU with a game-high 17 points. McKenah Peters tallied 14 points off the bench in the win.

Indiya Benjamin also had a strong night with 13 points and eight assists.

Brittany Byrd and Taylor Toney each scored 13 points in the loss for the Flames.

With the win, YSU improves to 6-8 overall and 2-1 in Horizon League play. The Penguins will host IUPUI Saturday at 4:15 as part of a doubleheader.

UIC drops to 7-6 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

