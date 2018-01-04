Coldest air of the season on our doorstep



WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN PLACE FOR THE AREA – CLICK FOR CURRENT ALERTS

Very cold air and gusty wind will create dangerous wind chill temperatures into the night and through Friday. The wind chills can drop as low as -20°F to -25°F through the period. The air temperature will fall toward zero or below through early Friday morning. Temperatures will only climb toward 7°F by Friday afternoon.

Tracking the chance for Lake effect snow showers. A quick inch is possible if you are under one of these bands. Isolated spots could see 2″ as the snow is very fluffy and light causing it to accumulate fast.

Frigid cold into the weekend with some warming by Sunday afternoon. The warm will come with another storm system that will bring more snow into Sunday night and a Wintry Mix possible by Monday.

A look at the current record-low temperatures at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport into the weekend:

January 4: -2° set in 1981

January 5: -5 set in 1968

January 6: -11 set in 2014

January 7: -12 set in 2014

