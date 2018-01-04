Concerns grow for Friday’s bitter cold blast

This could be the coldest temperatures we've seen yet.

Published: Updated:
Cold temperatures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Storm Team meteorologists here at WKBN First News have been keeping an eye on the dipping temperatures and believe our biggest freeze-out will be Friday.

Wind chills on Friday are expected to be in the negative 20s.

As school administrators begin to determine whether they will hold classes, they will weigh many factors.

Warren Superintendent Steve Chiaro said they look at the time window that most children will be coming to school and what conditions will be present at that time. The district has 1,500 students who walk to school, 3,500 ride the bus, and there are 300 preschoolers.

“We start looking at wind chill factors when the value is sustained at 10 degrees or lower. At 10 degrees or lower, a lot of other county schools look at 15 or lower. Given our walkers, that is when the wind chill factor has our attention,” Chiaro said.

Starting Christmas we went through an 8-day period of sub 20-degree temperatures – one day shy of the record. After a slight warm up on Wednesday, temperatures are going to plummet to near record-breaking lows.

Wind Chill Advisories are already in place for the entire Valley beginning Thursday evening and extending until Saturday at 3 p.m. Wind chills are expected to be in the negative 10 to 20-degree range.

Regarding schools, a two-hour delay will not help students. Wind chills will likely stay at or below negative 10 degrees for the entire day. This leaves superintendents with two options, stay open and brace for potentially record-breaking cold or cancel.

