Multi-vehicle crash stops traffic along I-80 in Mercer County

Multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Mercer County


MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – A traffic accident involving several vehicles is backing up drivers on Interstate 80 Thursday night.

It happened on I-80 in Pennsylvania across from the welcome center, just over the Ohio border, around 10:30 p.m.

As of around 11 p.m., the westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down and the eastbound lanes were moving at a slow crawl.

WKBN has been told that four semis are involved. One of them appears to have flipped over.

Multiple ambulances have been called to the scene.

This particular stretch of I-80 is known for getting quick bursts of heavy snow.

WKBN is sending a crew to learn more about what’s happening. Check back here and watch WKBN 27 First News for updates.
