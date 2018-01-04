Flu shot clinics still running but effectiveness may be compromised

The Mahoning County Board of Health offered a shot clinic Thursday to help combat the spread of the virus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cold weather isn’t the only thing spreading through the Valley; the flu is making an impact throughout the state.

Today, the Mahoning County Board of Health offered a shot clinic to help combat the spread of the virus. They’ve been offering the clinics since September.

“We don’t generally see a peak in the flu season until February, so now is really the ideal time to get in and get your flu shot,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Patricia Sweeney.

Ohio is classified as having widespread cases of the flu. The H3N2 strain is making people sick, but it keeps changing and making the vaccine less effective.

“This year, it’s changed a little bit so we are seeing a little less effectiveness, but we don’t do our testing for effectiveness until much later in the season,” Sweeney said.

The Board of Health says everybody should get a flu shot, and some people need more than others such as children, infants, pregnant women, and the elderly – anyone who has a chronic underlying illness.

The Mahoning County Board of Health says preventative measures such as washing your hands and covering your cough are just as important as the shot itself.

If you’ve got a fever or a sore throat, health professionals suggest staying home until the symptoms subside.

For information on available flu shot clinics, visit www.mahoninghealth.org. Call 330-270-2855, ext. 125 to schedule an appointment.

