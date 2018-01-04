It is COLD, but what is a record low High temperature?

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast windy

Light snow showers can cause slippery spots. Accumulation will be light.

There will be frigid cold temperatures with dangerous wind chill temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend. It looks like we will be close to having, but not quite record-breaking cold into the end of the week.

You can see the current records below. See a different type of record for Friday called the “record low HIGH” in the weather video above.

It will warm a little late this weekend into early next week.

A look at the current record-low temperatures at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport into the weekend:
January 4:  -2° set in 1981
January 5:  -5  set in 1968
January 6: -11 set in 2014
January 7: -12 set in 2014

CLICK HERE TO VIEW YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s