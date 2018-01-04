It is COLD, but what is a record low High temperature?

Light snow showers can cause slippery spots. Accumulation will be light.

There will be frigid cold temperatures with dangerous wind chill temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend. It looks like we will be close to having, but not quite record-breaking cold into the end of the week.

You can see the current records below. See a different type of record for Friday called the “record low HIGH” in the weather video above.

It will warm a little late this weekend into early next week.

A look at the current record-low temperatures at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport into the weekend:

January 4: -2° set in 1981

January 5: -5 set in 1968

January 6: -11 set in 2014

January 7: -12 set in 2014

