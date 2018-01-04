It’s very cold, but not much snow

Light snow showers have made roads wet. Accumulation will be light. Snow has been rather light for this season as you will see in the above weather video.

Frigid cold temperatures with dangerous wind chill temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend. It looks like we will be close, but not quite record breaking cold into the end of the week. You can see the current records below.

Warming a little late weekend into early next week.

A Look at The Current Record Low Temperatures at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport into the weekend.

January 4th: -2° set in 1981

January 5th: -5 set in 1968

January 6th: -11 set in 2014

January 7th: -12 set in 2014

