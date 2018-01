BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Joann Fabric and Craft Store will be relocating from a plaza on Market Street to the Shops at Boardman Park.

A zoning permit has been filed with Boardman Township, describing how Joann’s plans to move into what was the hhGregg store. The filing states Joann’s will use the existing space.

The building has been vacant since hhGregg closed in April.

A sign in front of the empty building claims the new location will open this spring.