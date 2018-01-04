John E. Fenton Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – John E. Fenton, 85, of 9 Grove Street, Greenville, (Hempfield Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on December 12, 1932 to the late, Harvey D. and Bertha (Derr) Fenton.

John attended the White One Room School, which was in West Salem Township, where he spent most of his life.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, then worked much of his life at R. H. Fenton Lumber.

John loved to work on cars of all types and could fix anything mechanical that had a motor or engine. He could build anything from scratch, such as buildings, garages and homes. You name it, he could fix it. He was known to be seen at the local race tracks, where he won many trophies and races. John enjoyed the outdoors, all things animals and nature. Most of all, he loved spending time with his wife, daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law. They enjoyed many summers at John’s camp in Clarion.

He is survived by his wife at home, Pauline (Kulka) Fenton. They were married on February 2, 1956. Also surviving are one daughter who he cherished, Ronda (Fenton) Durso of Greenville, Pennsylvania; one son-in-law whom he loved as a son, John Durso of Greenville, Pennsylvania and one granddaughter who was the light of his life, Nicole Durso, with her husband, Thom Stylinski, of Madison, Connecticut.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

A private burial will be held at Rock Ridge Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremations Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

