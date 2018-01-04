John L. Smith Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – John L. Smith, 76, of West Washington Street, passed away at 2:58 p.m., Thursday, January 4, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center surrounded by his family.

John was born July 4, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late Earl G. and D. Eileen (Ewing) Smith and had lived in the Lisbon area all of his life.

A 1959 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he retired after working 38 years for Columbiana Boiler.

John was a member of St. George Catholic Church.

He was an avid woodworker, coached and helped with the Lisbon Little League Baseball/Softball association, loved to collect sports cards and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan as well as the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Patricia A. (Fowler) Smith, whom he married February 7, 1970; his daughter, Candi Welsh; son, Mike Smith; sister, Rosemary (Ron) King; twin brother, Jim (Bonnie) Smith; all of Lisbon; grandchildren, Lindsi and Tyler Welsh, both of Lisbon and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Paul E. Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating. The Salem Honor guard will accord full military honors following the service.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services (5:00 p.m.) Sunday, January 7 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lisbon David Anderson High School Athletic Department c/o Kyle Bing, 260 West Pine Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Friends may also view John’s memorial tribute page and send condolences to the family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

