Julia M. Stanislaw Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 8 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, for Julia M. Stanislaw, 98, of Austintown, who passed away Thursday morning, January 4, 2018 at Northside Regional Medical Center.

Julia was born March 30, 1919 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Julia Yurcho.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Chaney High School.

Julia served her country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

After her service in the Navy, Julia married Joseph D. Stanislaw, on February 4, 1948 and became a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her husband, Joe, passed away July 4, 1995.

She a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, its Altar and Rosary Society and a member of the bowling team for 25 years.

Julia leaves three daughters, Nancy (John) Bohurjak and Marsha (George) Melnick, both of Berlin Center and Bernice (Don) Piecuch of Austintown; six grandchildren, John, Jr. and Benjamin Bohurjak, Andy and Danica Melnick, Sara and Eric Crawford, as well as two great-grandchildren, Quentin Melnick and Angelica Bohurjak.

Besides her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Bohurjak; four brothers, Joe, Mike, Andy and John Yurcho and three sisters, Ann Rodosovich, Mary Yurcho and Dorothy Rafeedie.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 8 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where services will begin at 12:00 Noon.

Family and friends may send online condolences to the Stanislaw family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.