Laura Anne Sypert Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Laura Anne Sypert, 89, formerly of Fowler Township, died Thursday evening, January 4, 2018 at Humility House in Austintown.

She was born December 13, 1928 in Warren, the daughter of the late Frank J. and Madeline Marie Berube Larson. She had been a lifelong Trumbull and Mahoning county resident.

Anne enjoyed bowling and was an avid member of card club. She loved traveling on cruises and and to visit her children all across the country.

She was a longtime member of St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland.

She was a homemaker all of her married life, raising 14 children.

Anne is survived by 13 children, Joanne (Tim) McEwen of Florida, Dianna Mullins of Canfield, Suzanne Lawrence of Texas, Julianne Sypert of Pennsylvania, Jerry (Pam) Sypert of West Virginia, Kathleen (Doug) Johnson of Fowler, Rosanne (Mark) Braydich of Struthers, Anne Marie Sypert and Robert Sypert both of California, Michael (Lisa) Sypert of Tennessee, Jon Sypert of Bristolville, Georganne (Jack) Sandoval of California and Bill (Joy) Sypert of Niles; 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Her husband, William C. Sypert, whom she married August 24, 1946 preceded her in death on January 19, 1989. One daughter, Monica Marie Sypert died in infancy; one grandson, Bobby Griffith and two brothers, Fred and Raymond Larson also have preceded her in death.

The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8 at St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland, with Rev. Carl Kish celebrating the mass.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 7 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Humility House for the unsurpassed attention and loving care shown to Anne.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at Humility House, 755 Ohltown Road, Austintown, Ohio 44515.

