Local businesses make adjustments in frigid conditions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As weather conditions worsen and the temperatures fall, those working at Larry’s Drive-Thru in Poland say it becomes too dangerous to keep the garage doors open. Owner Larry DePizzo is making other plans to service customers.

“It becomes kind of like a wind tunnel, particularly if the wind keeps up as they are expecting overnight and into the weekend,” DePizzo said.

For the time being, DePizzo and his staff are encouraging customers to pull around and make use of a drive-up window, allowing workers to stay safe and keep warm.

“Product freezes and you have bottles and cans bursting all over the place, so it’s a matter of common sense,” DePizzo said. “It is just best to keep the doors shut and the heat on.”

Elsewhere, there’s not much to keep those in a number of outdoor jobs from making their appointed rounds. Whether it’s the neighborhood trash collection or delivering the mail, there’s no escaping the chill. Chris Eck with First Energy says meter readers are just one group of workers who have to make adjustments.

Despite the potential for sub-zero temperatures the next couple days, First Energy crews will perform necessary maintenance and repairs, but they will work as quickly and safely as they can.

“When the temperature gets below 10 degrees, we encourage them to sort of stay in their cars as much as they can – to drive their route rather than walk their route,” Eck said. “If we have a larger maintenance operation, we can send out multiple crews at different times so that one crew doesn’t have to stay out for the entire duration.”

