Local frozen landmarks can be seen from space

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Terra satellite captured this image on Tuesday, January 1, 2018.

Can you guess what those two features are?

Those two frozen features are Mosquito and Pymatuning lakes. Due to the extended cold snap that we have had, both lakes are frozen over. On Tuesday, there was enough clearing over the area for the satellite to see the lakes as it flew over.

The Terra satellite is roughly the size of a small school bus and carries five instruments. One of those instruments, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), is used to send back daily visible images.

