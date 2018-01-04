Macy’s to close downtown Cincinnati store

Some employees will be offered positions at nearby Macy's locations

Macy's

CINCINNATI (AP) – Macy’s is closing its store in downtown Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati-based retailer confirmed Wednesday that the closure is part of a plan to close 100 stores that it announced in 2016.

The store’s 54 employees were notified of the closure Wednesday. They were told the downtown site was expected to shut its doors in mid-March.

Some employees will be offered positions at nearby Macy’s locations, while others will be offered severance and outplacement options.

Democratic Mayor John Cranley says he believes the space will be filled. City Manager Harry Black says while the city does not have a plan for the location, officials are in contact with the property owner.

Black says the closure is understandable given the struggles the retail sector has faced with the increase of new technology.

