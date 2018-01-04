Mahoning County indictments: January 4, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on January 4, 2018:

Michael D. Sullivan and Tyler J. Verhest: Robbery, tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs and receiving stolen property

Terrance Dashawn Craig: Felonious assault with firearm specifications, felonious assault and tampering with evidence

Joseph Keney: Felonious assault, vehicular assault and aggravated menacing

Stephanie McPeters: Felonious assault with firearm specifications and aggravated menacing

James Nicholson: Felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specifications

Juwuan Howell aka Duke Howell: Felonious assault, assault, petty theft and aggravated trespass

Jennifer Baldwin: Burglary

James C. Levy, III: Trafficking in marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and obstructing official business

Randy W. Pence: Theft

James Anthony Reed: Possession of cocaine, petty theft and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Diana Rosemarie Cruz and Cassondra M. Hollie: Theft

Frank J. Pierce: Two counts of robbery

David S. Bellish: Felonious assault

Micah Ray Anderson: Theft

Ronald Scurti: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and forgery

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.