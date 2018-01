MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The smell of smoke awakened a man inside a trailer home Thursday just in time for him to get out safely.

Crews were called about 3 a.m. Thursday to a mobile home on Hoagland Blackstub Road.

The 70-year-old man who lives there smelled smoke and ran out of the home without his shoes or oxygen tank. He wasn’t hurt but was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The structure is a total loss. A cause has not been determined.