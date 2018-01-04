Man sentenced on charges related to shooting death of man in Warren

Trint Cellars was sentenced to 13 years in prison

By Published: Updated:
Trint Cellars, charged with aggravated robbery and murder.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison, related to the murder of a 63-year-old man in Warren earlier this year.

Trint Cellars pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery with gun specifications.

He was sentenced Thursday in a Trumbull County courtroom.

Prosecutors accused Cellars of killing William Anderson, who was found inside of a vehicle near the Candlelight Apartments, off of Harvard Drive SE in April. Police said he had been shot several times.

When Cellars was charged, he was already serving 11 months in prison for theft and receiving stolen property charges.

