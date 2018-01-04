Margaret Ann Dall Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Margaret Ann Dall, 85, of Glasgow Road, passed away at 9:15 p.m., Thursday, January 4, 2018 at her home.

Mrs. Dall was born September 24, 1932 in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Rose) Harrington.

She worked as a pet groomer and had owned and operated Pampered Pets in Lisbon for many years.

She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, dining on Chinese food, playing cards but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margaret was also a foster parent for 40 years, fostering more than 300 children.

Her husband, Ramon Keith Dall, whom she married January 28, 1958, preceded her in death February 22, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, John and Harold Dean Harrington and Barbara Napakowski.

She is survived and will be fondly remembered by her daughter, Jane (Michael) Sibila of Lisbon; sons, Donn (Violet) Dall of Barnhill, Ohio and Ramon Keith (Kimberley) Dall, Jr. of Kaufman, Texas; grandchildren, Charleston Alexander Dall, Michael Thomas Sibila, Jr. and Kevin Martin Sibila, Sr and two great-grandchildren.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon Lion Club, the DAV or the Wounded Warriors Project.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.