Mary Paula (Rzicznek) Smith Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Mary Paula Smith, 98, died Thursday afternoon, January 4, 2018, at Liberty Health Care Center.

She was born December 12, 1919 in Plaingrove, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Anna (Hynal) Rzicznek.

Mrs. Smith, a homemaker, was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka-Holy Trinity Church.

Mary enjoyed going to the casino, dancing and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her husband, Walter F. Smith, whom she married August 24, 1946, died April 16, 1993.

She leaves two sons, Stan Smith of Hubbard and Frank (Ginny) Smith of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Mellissa (Tad) West and Jennifer (Brad) Ashley of San Antonio, Texas and four great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Walter, Benny, Jack and Alex Rzicnek and two sisters, Stella Dudek and Josephine Lobazo.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Mary will be laid to rest at St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.