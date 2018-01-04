Morse powers YSU Men past Milwaukee

The Penguins improve to 4-11 overall on the season, and 2-0 in Horizon League action

By Published: Updated:
The YSU Men's Basketball Team picked up its second straight Horizon League victory, with a 72-63 win over Milwaukee Thursday night.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Men’s Basketball Team picked up its second straight Horizon League victory, with a 72-63 win over Milwaukee Thursday night at Beeghly Center.

Cameron Morse led the Penguins with a game-high 25 points. Bruan Hartfield added 17 in the win for the Penguins, while Tyree Robinson chipped in with 9.

The Panthers were led by Jeremiah Bell who tallied 24 points in the setback.

Milwaukee drops to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the Horizon League.

YSU improves to 4-11 overall on the season, and 2-0 in Horizon League action.

