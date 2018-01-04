Mosetta Jackson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Third Baptist Church, 80, Powell, Ohio, for Mosetta Jackson, age 80, whom departed this life Thursday, January 4, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Jackson was born October 17, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of Henry and Nancy N. Haynes Tribble, Sr.

Mosetta graduated from YSU and was an educator for 35 years in the Youngstown City School district, teaching last at Lincoln and Bennett schools.

She was a member of Third Baptist Church and sang in the Inspirational Choir.

She loved solving crossroad puzzles and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was married to James Edward Jackson.

She leaves her children, Clinton (Gloria J.) Tribble, LaTasha Jackson Allen and Jaietta Jackson; her siblings, Dr. Gloria D. Tribble, Henry (Gussie) Tribble, Jr. and Curtis (Jackie) Tribble and her grandchildren, Jennifer R. (Kai) Morton, James C. Tribble, LeeLa O. Allen and Jibril J. Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband and sisters, Carrie D. Tribble and Rose A. Chapman.

Viewing will be from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 11 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Family will receive friends at the church during calling hours on Friday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the funeral.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



