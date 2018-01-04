Poland Boys rally past Struthers; Bulldogs remain unbeaten

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland edged Struthers 54-53 Thursday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Mike Diaz led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Braedon O’Shaughnessy also reached double-figures, finishing with 11 in the victory.

Struthers placed three players in double-figures. Ryan Leonard led the way with a game-high 18 points. Isaiah Torrance added 14, while Kevin Traylor tallied 12 points in the setback.

With the win, Poland improves to 9-0 on the season. The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday night on the road at Hubbard.

Struthers drops to 4-5 on the season. The Wildcats return to the floor Tuesday night at Edgewood.

