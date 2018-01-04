Police seize super-potent drug in Stark County raid

Stark County deputies raided a home Thursday and seized more than $100,000 worth of heroin and carfentanyl.

Carfentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Agents also seized a handgun, $12,000 in cash, scales and other drug paraphernalia from the residence, located at 2122 26th St. NE in Plain Township, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Victor Lynn Waiters, 44, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including possession of heroin, weapons under disability, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The raid was conducted by the Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit, which is comprised of Stark County deputies and officers from the Canton Police Department, Jackson Township Police Department, North Canton Police Department, Brewster Police Department, Canal Fulton Police Department, Uniontown Police Department, Lawrence Township Police Department and the Adult Parole Authority.