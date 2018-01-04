Powerball jumps to $550M after no winning tickets sold

By Published:
Powerball

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – No winning tickets were sold for the $460 million Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers selected Wednesday night were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number was 12.

The jackpot jumps to an estimated $550 million for Saturday’s drawing. That would make it the nation’s 8th largest lottery prize ever.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be almost $348 million.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game’s grand prize will be $418 million in Friday’s drawing.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

