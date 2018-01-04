Sandra A. Wolanzyk Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – Sandra A. Wolanzyk, age 70, of Berlin Center passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. at Briarfield Manor at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

She was born on August 6, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley Rutana and Dorthey (Lang) Rutana.

Sandra married the love of her life, Joseph J. Wolanzyk, Jr. on October 20, 1973 and they have enjoyed 44 years of marriage together.

She is a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Lake Milton for many years.

Sandra enjoyed watching TV, traveling and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph J. Wolanzyk, Jr. of Berlin Center; her mother, Dorothy Rutana of New Middletown, Ohio and two sisters, Donna Rutana of Wisconsin and Joanna Rutana of New Middletown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, January 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services on Tuesday, January 9.

She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.