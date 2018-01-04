Scott M. Kampfe Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Scott M. Kampfe, 27, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Thursday evening, January 4, 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born April 21, 1990 in Youngstown, the son of Heather L. Labbe and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Scott was a brave soul with a big heart.

He enjoyed eating and his trips to the mall with his sister.

He is sadly missed by his mother, Heather L. Labbe of Warren; a sister, April “Sissy” Labbe of Niles; a brother, Bryan Labbe of Warren and adopted grandparents, Ron and Judy McClellan of Warren.

Cremation is taking place.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.