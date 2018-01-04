Sears Holding closing two local Kmart stores

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kmart stores in Howland and Hermitage, Pa. are among 103 stores that Sears Holding plans to close this year.

The company announced the closures on Thursday. It plans to close the stores between March and April, according to information released by the company.

The stores at 2100 Niles Cortland Road SE in Howland and 2235 E. State Street in Hermitage will each close in early April.

Sears Holding said it’s all in an effort to transform its business model to match the needs of customers.

Kmart has not yet notified Cafaro Corporation, which owns the Howland location, about its closure.

Cafaro spokesman Joe Bell said it is the last remaining SuperK that sells groceries in the country.

He said they have already been receiving inquiries about the Howland space from retailers who are not yet in the Youngstown area.

The new closures come after Kmart locations in Boardman and Warren have closed, as well as Sears stores in Salem, Hermitage, Austintown and New Castle.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12.

