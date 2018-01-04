Steelers coordinator Haley says bar incident a “non-issue”

Haley says his "sole focus" is on the AFC North champions preparing for the playoffs.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley says the team told him an incident at a restaurant last weekend near Heinz Field is a “non-issue.”

Haley’s wife Christine was involved in what Pittsburgh police described as a minor altercation at Tequila Cowboy on Sunday night a few hours after the Steelers wrapped up the regular season with a victory over the Cleveland Browns. Haley himself was not involved in the incident, though he did sustain a minor injury at some point during the night.

Haley said Thursday the situation was “not of my doing,” adding the team has assured him it is not concerned about it going forward. No charges were filed.

