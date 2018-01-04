Time running out for dreamers, Congress works to reach DACA agreement

Anna Wiernicki, Nexstar Published:
President Trump releases details of plan to protect Dreamers after DACA ends

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Time is running out for so-called dreamers—young, immigrants who arrived in this country as undocumented children.

The president has tweeted that Democrats are holding up an agreement to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Democrats say the president is playing politics with his border wall.

The Senate is back here in Washington after a holiday break, and they are already talking about what they need to tackle first, including reaching a deal on DACA.

Jung Bin Cho is a “dreamer.”

“I came to the United States when I was 7 years old in 2001 with my parents and my brother,” Cho said.

If Congress doesn’t come up with a deal on DACA, Cho fears that he will be forced to leave the place he’s called home for 17 years.

“We are basically fighting for our life,” he said.

President Donald Trump gave Congress a March deadline to come up with a plan to replace DACA, but now, he said any deal will need to include money for a border wall.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer fired back on Wednesday, saying the president needs to be willing to compromise.

“If our Republican colleagues and the president engage in good faith in that negotiation, without unreasonable demands like an absurdly expensive ineffective border wall, I don’t doubt that we can reach a deal on DACA,” he said.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn said he is confident there will be a compromise.

“It will include border security elements, including wall systems, things like border security — make sure that our ports of entry are modernized and staffed in a way that keeps legitimate trade and traffic passing across our borders,” he said.

Cornyn said a deal could happen as early as this month, to allow the nearly 800,000 undocumented people, like Cho, to stay in the U.S. legally.

“I think that just put on an indefinite expiration date of my life in the United State,” Cho said.

If Congress doesn’t reach a deal, DACA benefits expire on March 5.

