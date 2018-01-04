Warren crime activity: Police say party guest stole other guests’ belongings

Thursday, December 28

1 a.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Mario Patterson, 39, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police responded to Pit Stop One and saw two people fighting inside. Patterson admitted to attacking a store clerk and threatened to finish attacking the clerk once he was out of police custody, according to a report.

1:30 a.m. – 4000 block of E. Market St., Jason Wagner, 30, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man at Speedway. Police said Wagner was asleep while standing in an aisle. Inside his car were over 40 forks, which police say Wagner stole from Cafe 422, where he works.

4:17 p.m. – 2700 block of Front St. SW, Steven Allen, 18, arrested on a warrant for felonious assault. A woman told police that Allen beat her up a month ago during an argument. She said the assault lasted about an hour and included choking, punching, cutting and being hit with a cast iron skillet and ceramic plate.

6 p.m. – 1100 block of W. Market St., police say an employee at Family Dollar stole cash from the business.

Friday, December 29

3:21 p.m. – 300 block of Elm Rd. NE, Vicki Dyson, 38, arrested on a warrant for intimidation of a witness. Police said a man who was about to testify in an aggravated robbery and kidnapping case received threatening calls from Dyson.

Saturday, December 30

2:08 a.m. – 2800 block of W. Market St., reported vandalism at Linsey Lou’s Coin Laundry. A 911 caller said someone came into the business, breaking the bathroom door and toilet, causing it to flood. Officers said nothing was missing.

3:15 p.m. – 1100 block of High St. NE, a woman said someone shot a gun into the front window of her house.

Sunday, December 31

11:31 a.m. – Pine Ave. SE and South St. SE, Timothy Lambert, 52, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia; Michael Freeman, 60, arrested on a warrant. An officer pulled Lambert over because the car he was driving matched one police were looking for in relation to an attempted kidnapping and rape case from Warren. The officer found a digital scale, crack pipe and pill bottle containing suspected crack cocaine inside the car, according to a report. Police said Lambert was also suspected of shoplifting from Walmart.

2:37 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., Solomon Cindea, 34, of Cleveland, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. A woman told police Cindea stole several people’s belongings during a party. A woman said prior to the thefts, Cindea had been acting “really weird” and “twitchy.” Cindea was involved in an incident at the Trumbull County Jail in October that led to the termination of two corrections officers. He reported that he had been assaulted by the officers.

Monday, January 1

8:20 a.m. – 2800 block of Tod Ave. NW, home burglary. Police said watches, mink coats, jewelry, shoes, electronics and tools were stolen.

Tuesday, January 2

12:13 a.m. – Youngstown Road SE and Oak Knoll Avenue, Angela Bell, 33, of Orwell, Ohio, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police pulled over the car Bell was riding in. They found a pipe in Bell’s hoodie pocket and a bloody napkin and needles in her purse, according to a report. Police said she admitted to using heroin. Bell did not appear in court and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

7:14 p.m. – 2400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Justin Gibbs, 30, of Cortland, arrested and charged with robbery; Shane White, 37, of Niles, arrested on a warrant. Police said Gibbs shoplifted from Family Dollar and when an employee confronted him, he ran into her, pushing her into a shelf. Gibbs ran from the store but police found him later in the 1500 block of Hazelwood Dr., according to a report. White was not associated with the robbery but was in the area when police found Gibbs.

Wednesday, January 3

5:31 p.m. – Niles Rd. SE and Harvey Ave. SE, Tania Arrington, 36, arrested on a warrant.

8:04 p.m. – 1500 block of Transylvania St. SE, Justin Henry, 28, of Leavittsburg, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Officers responded to an apartment for a report of an unresponsive man. They said Henry wasn’t breathing and was turning gray. EMTs revived him with naloxone, according to a police report. Police said they found suspected drugs and a syringe near Henry. He was jailed the next day following treatment at the hospital.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

