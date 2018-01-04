Warren Twp. police release frantic 911 call in attempted kidnapping

Related Coverage Warren Twp. man charged with attempting to kidnap woman



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have released the frantic 911 call from the woman accusing a Warren man of holding her against her will.

At some points in the call, you can’t tell what the woman is saying because she was so hysterical. But from the parts you can understand, it’s clear why she was so scared.

911 call: “I’m in the trailer park across from Skippers and this guy…I’m so scared.”

The call sent Warren Township police to the Villager Mobile Home Park on Sunday morning.

911 call: “I’m locked in the house! He won’t let me leave!”

Timothy Lambert, 52, was charged with attempting to commit the offense of kidnapping in connection to the ordeal.

He was video arraigned Thursday morning after refusing to leave his jail cell on Tuesday.

Investigators say the woman told them what happened inside the trailer.

“Lambert kind of decided she owed him and, evidently, it was based on the drugs they were using and he said he wanted ‘a little bit of action’ from her, as she put it…She wasn’t gonna do that,” Chief Don Bishop said.

It’s not the first time police were called to his trailer for a woman in distress.

“We had an overdose there back in November at that same address,” Bishop said. “Based on some of the information that she gave us…there’s some kind of drug activity going on in that house over there.”

Lambert remains in the Trumbull County Jail without bond, since he failed to show up for court on a different case.

He’s due back in court on January 11.

