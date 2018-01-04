Wick Tower reopens following evacuation due to burst pipes

The downtown Youngstown building houses nearly 50 apartments in its 13 stories

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Wick Tower in downtown Youngstown on November 9, 2015.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown apartment building reopened Thursday after being evacuated due to burst pipes.

Fire Chief John O’Neill said the fire sprinkler system and pipes at Wick Tower on W. Federal Street have been repaired and passed inspection.

Residents are now able to return to their apartments. They stayed at hotels until the pipe repairs were finished.

O’Neill said the water pipes froze and burst on Tuesday because the first floor had no heat. He said the cold was due to windows not being properly insulated.

The evacuation was necessary because in the case of a fire, there would be no way to get water to the upper floors without a working sprinkler system, O’Neill said.

Wick Tower houses nearly 50 apartments in its 13 stories.

