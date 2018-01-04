WKBN’s 1st live Game of the Week broadcast canceled

The expected cold temperatures on Friday have forced many area high schools to postpone their boys basketball games

That includes the meeting between Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline, originally slated to headline WKBN’s live Game of the Week broadcast Friday at 7 p.m. on MyYTV.

No make-up date has been determined at this time between Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline.

The WKBN Game of the Week will return next week with two live broadcasts, beginning with the Ursuline and South Range girls on Thursday night, live on MyYTV at 7 p.m.

