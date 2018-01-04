Youngstown businessman will not be deported on Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown businessman has been granted a stay and will not be deported on Sunday, as initially planned.

Amer Adi Othman — or “Al,” as everyone calls him — owns the Downtown Circle Convenience and Deli on W. Federal Street.

Othman said he got a call from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that he would not be deported. He is now celebrating with Valley Congressman Tim Ryan who has been working recently to keep him in the U.S.

Othman came to the U.S. from Jordan in 1979 and he said attempts to get citizenship failed. His Green Card was confiscated based on a claim that his first marriage was fraudulent.

“Even though my ex-wife had filed an affidavit of 14 pages, saying that we were married, nobody listened and it went all the way down to the point I’m at right now,” he told WKBN earlier this week.

He said he has been fighting against his citizenship denial.

During that time, he remarried and opened his Youngstown business.

Thursday, Congressman Ryan vowed to continue to fight for Othman to stay in the U.S.