Austintown crime activity: Police say man left dog out in single-digit temps

Wednesday, Dec. 27

2:43 a.m. – 5400 block of Mahoning Ave., Reid P. Amey, 32, arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business. An officer was tracking footprints in the snow for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crime in Weathersfield Township. The tracks led to Sheetz, where the officer noticed Amey immediately turn around and go to the bathroom, according to a report. When the officer confronted him, Amey gave a fake name and two different birthdays, and said he was on his way to the racino with his father, police said.

1:39 p.m. – Compass West Dr. and Burkey Rd., Richard F. Jones, 57, of New Castle, arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools (cell phone). Police posing as a woman posted an ad to a website known for prostitution. According to a police report, Jones wanted a “girlfriend experience.”

Saturday, Dec. 30

1:37 a.m. – Barclay St. and N. Canfield Niles Rd., Jordan J. Sullivan, 18, of Struthers, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia; Tyler J. Verhest, 18, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and resisting arrest; Michael J. Wilson, 23, of Warren, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and criminal trespass; Douglas D. Cole, 18, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Austintown officers were advised that Weathersfield police were looking for a red or maroon Ford Explorer involved in a few thefts from other vehicles. According to a police report, Austintown police spotted the suspected vehicle, which sped away from them. The driver led police on a chase before the car stopped and people ran out, police said. Officers followed footprints in the snow and used K9s to catch each of the men. Police said they found a knotted bag of marijuana in Sullivan’s backpack.

Monday, Jan. 1

3:00 p.m. – SR 46 and I-80, Akbar A. Mughal, 48, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools (cell phone). Police posing as a woman posted an ad to a website known for prostitution. According to a police report, Mughal responded to the ad and after days of sexually-explicit conversation, agreed to meet.

5:01 p.m. – 3800 block of Lanterman Rd., Thomas K. Learn, Sr., 48, charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Police were called to the house for an animal complaint. According to a police report, officers saw a dog inside a cage in the backyard. An empty food bowl, a frozen water bowl and a dog house were also found inside the cage, the report states. Police said it was 6 degrees outside at the time and there was very little hay around the dog house. Learn, who owns the house and dog, pulled into the driveway and began yelling, saying they were trespassing on private property, police said. Learn did not cooperate with officers trying to get him in the police cruiser, according to the report. The animal left with a family member and the dog warden said he would follow up on criminal charges.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

