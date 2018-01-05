Bank building in downtown Warren sold

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Huntington Bank Building in downtown Warren has new owners.

An investor group formed by Midwest Ventures & Consulting LLC, known as MVC, bought the office center at the corner of East Market Street and Main Avenue.

MVC will serve as the building’s property manager. Plans for its future are still in the works.

The investor group says they’re impressed and encouraged by the enthusiasm, plans, and execution by private investors like Mark Marvin for revitalization efforts in the downtown area.