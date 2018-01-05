Big 4th quarter and team effort leads to Howland win over Boardman

Connor Tamarkin and Frankie Manios both finished with 14 points, with Manios connecting on four three pointers

Howland Frankie Manios

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys basketball team scored 26 points in the 4th quarter, and had 5 players in double figures Friday night in their 71-63 win over Boardman.

Connor Tamarkin and Frankie Manios both finished with 14 points, with Manios connecting on four three pointers.

Nathan Barrett added 12 points, and both Frank Rappach and Jonah Weisman chipped in 10 each for the Tigers, who improve to 6-3 on the season.

Boardman was led in scoring by senior Holden Lipke’s 16 point performance. Che Trevena added 12 for the Spartans, who fall to 3-6 on the campaign.

