Bills send 1,440 buffalo wings to Cincinnati Bengals as ‘thank you’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WIVB) – A “Buffalo” thank you has been delivered to Cincinnati.

On Thursday night, a truckload of chicken wings set off on the road to Ohio as a thank you to the Bengals for beating the Baltimore Ravens and sending the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

The Bengals decided to pay it forward. They donated the wings to the Children’s Home of Cincinnati. Some of the players helped hand them out to kids on Friday before eating with them.

News 4 in Cincinnati heard from Alyssa Duff, of Duff’s Famous Chicken Wings, about getting the wings from Buffalo to Cincinnati.

“We got on the road late last night around 7:45 p.m.,” Duff said. “All the schools were canceled all along the East Coast so we didn’t know what kind of weather we were going to run into but it went really well. We got here nice and safe around 3 a.m., got a few hours of sleep, woke up at 9 a.m. and then just started to go.”

The wings aren’t the only way Western New York is saying thank you to the Bengals. Bills fans have donated $315,000 so far to Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s foundation. They’ve also helped raise $50,000 for wide receiver Tyler Boyd’s charity of choice.

