Boardman jewelry store closing after 62 years in business

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A store that’s been on the same Boardman corner for 62 years will be closing at the end of the month because its owner is retiring.

Adamas Jewelry and Gifts first opened on Market Street and McClurg Road in 1956.

Judy Rafoth has owned Adamas for 33 of those years. Her retirement means it will close on January 31.

She thought someone was going to buy the store but when the deal fell through, she and her husband, Jim, decided to close.

“We’ve been in retail since we’ve been married. Before we were here, we were at Isaly’s down at the corner of Western Reserve and Market. So we’ve been in retail all our married life, which is 54 years,” Rafoth said. “We have met a tremendous amount of people and we have made wonderful friends.”

She said the store had a slow time around 2007 or 2008 but business has been climbing ever since.

Customers have been telling her they’re sad to see Adamas go.

“They’re very sad that we’re leaving. ‘Where are we gonna shop? Who’s gonna wrap our gifts as beautifully as you ever did?'”

Still, she and her husband are ready for the next chapter.

“I’m happy to move on to some other kind of life. It’s time,” Rafoth said.

The building itself has been sold but Rafoth doesn’t know what is going in its place.

She also had no specific plans on how she’ll spend retirement.

