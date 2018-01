GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard boys basketball team defeated Brookfield, 59-47 Friday in AAC Blue action at Girard High School,

The Indians set the tone early and led, 29-17 at halftime. Junior Austin Claussell led all scorers with 17 points. Anthony Backus had 13, while Christian Graziano finished with 11 points.

Brookfield was led by Haden Gibson with 14 points. The Warriors drop to 0-8 on the season.

Girard improves to 4-6 with the victory and up next, they play Liberty Tuesday.