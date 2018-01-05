Clyde Clayton Plott Obituary

GUSTAVUS, Ohio – Clyde Clayton Plott, age 81, died on Friday, January 5, 2018 in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on October 31, 1936 in Warren, Ohio a son of Ethel (Davies) and Clayton Plott.

Clyde was a 1956 graduate of Gustavus High School.

A longtime dairy farmer, most folks know Clyde from working as a cow breeder for Curtis Breeding or as a bus driver for Joseph Badger School District.

On January 17, 1980 he married Nancy Lee Bennett.

Clyde raised and hunted coon dogs and was the leader at the coffee table at either Nancy’s Cozy Cafe or Times Square.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 36 years, Nancy L. Plott and a sister, Carol Kidd.

Survivors include two daughters, Deborah M. (Michael) Plott-Rondini of Burghill, Ohio and Barbara L. (Allen) Hover of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a son, David Clyde (Mary Anne) Plott of Farmdale, Ohio; two step-children, Denise L. (John) Gray of Vernon, Ohio and Dennis D. (Tiffany) Sutton of Masury, Ohio; a sister, Susie (Gerald) Blood of Springboro, Pennsylvania; five brothers, Blaine “Buzz” (Cathy) Plott of Dorset, Ohio, Charles “Butch” (Nancy) Plott of Camden, South Carolina, William (Joanne) Plott of Bellview, Ohio, Larry (Arlene) Plott of Conneaut, Ohio and Kenneth (Theresa) Plott of Daytona, Florida; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter and his two dear friends who helped look after him, Allen Bradford and Donald Bennett.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Kinsman Christian Missionary & Alliance Church, 6590 State Route 87, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Howard Darr officiating.

Calling hours will be held at the church on January 13 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Private burial will be held in Gustavus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Services of Kinsman with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.